Parts of I-290 closed Monday due to emergency inspection

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are several ramp and lane closures you need to be aware of if you plan on taking I-290 Monday morning.
Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, several ramps and lanes will be closed due to an emergency inspection of an overhead sign structure that was recently hit.
Here are the ramps and lanes impacted by the inspection
- Right lane closed on I-290 eastbound beginning west of the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard off ramp; this closed lane will extend east past the northbound Niagara Falls Boulevard off ramp
- Phase 1: Traffic from the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard on ramp to I-290 eastbound will remain in the acceleration lane
- Phase 2: Traffic from the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard on ramp to I-290 eastbound will be shifted to allow for inspection over the acceleration lane
- The I-290 off ramp to northbound Niagara Falls Boulevard will be closed to traffic and traffic will be detoured to Millersport Highway