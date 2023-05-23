Participating artists announced in 2023 Hertel Alley Mural Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The artists chosen to participate in this year's Hertel Alley Mural Fest have been announced.

The fest will run from June 10 to June 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Artists will paint their live mural art on Hertel Alley, which runs behind businesses from 1225 and 1301 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

The 25 following artists will participate in the fest:



XIII

Red Wizard

Danger Benzin

Tim Cornelius

Danielle Saeva

Jay Hawkins

Scar Markham

The Left Handed Bandit

Mark Zastrow

Chuck Tingley

Haley Spadlin

Savion Mingo

Saira Siddiqui

Bree Gilliam

Princessa

Edreys Wajed

Markenzy Cesar

Teouria Morris "Sakygrinu"

Courtney Haeick

Studio West Ferry (Keshanta Cleveland)

Sabrina Parsons

The Solo Roths

Jordan Weaver

Julia Bottoms

Justin Suarez

All artists will be on-site for both festival days to not only paint their assigned mural but also to engage with the community.

Music and other art activities will also be included in the fest as well.

To learn more information about the Hertel Alley Music Fest, click here.