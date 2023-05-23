Participating artists announced in 2023 Hertel Alley Mural Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The artists chosen to participate in this year's Hertel Alley Mural Fest have been announced.
The fest will run from June 10 to June 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Artists will paint their live mural art on Hertel Alley, which runs behind businesses from 1225 and 1301 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.
The 25 following artists will participate in the fest:
- XIII
- Red Wizard
- Danger Benzin
- Tim Cornelius
- Danielle Saeva
- Jay Hawkins
- Scar Markham
- The Left Handed Bandit
- Mark Zastrow
- Chuck Tingley
- Haley Spadlin
- Savion Mingo
- Saira Siddiqui
- Bree Gilliam
- Princessa
- Edreys Wajed
- Markenzy Cesar
- Teouria Morris "Sakygrinu"
- Courtney Haeick
- Studio West Ferry (Keshanta Cleveland)
- Sabrina Parsons
- The Solo Roths
- Jordan Weaver
- Julia Bottoms
- Justin Suarez
All artists will be on-site for both festival days to not only paint their assigned mural but also to engage with the community.
Music and other art activities will also be included in the fest as well.
To learn more information about the Hertel Alley Music Fest, click here.