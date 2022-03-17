Watch
Part of Walden Avenue near Wende Correctional Facility closed due to crash

Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 17, 2022
ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A section of Walden Avenue in Alden was closed early Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it happened between Wende and Zoeller Roads just before 4:00 a.m.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

