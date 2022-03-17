Part of Walden Avenue near Wende Correctional Facility closed due to crash

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A section of Walden Avenue in Alden was closed early Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it happened between Wende and Zoeller Roads just before 4:00 a.m.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: ALDEN - Walden Ave between Wende & Zoeller roads will be closed in both directions for a crash investigation. The closure will last several hours. pic.twitter.com/q56gg3vkLr — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) March 17, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation.