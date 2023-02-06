Part of Union Road closed following a car chase that sent Cheektowaga officer to the hospital

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police says an officer was sent to ECMC Monday morning following a car chase.

They say at about 4:30am Cheektowaga PD was helping another police agency with a vehicle pursuit. A Cheektowaga officer deployed stop sticks at Union Road near the 33 to try to end the chase. But they say the officer was hit by the fleeing car.

Police say the officer was taken to ECMC for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Cheektowaga Police are asking everyone to please avoid Union Road at the 33 while they are continuing the investigation.