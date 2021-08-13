Part of set stolen for movie filming in Buffalo, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police tell 7 Eyewitness News that part of a set for a movie that's filming in downtown Buffalo was stolen.

Crews are filming the movie in downtown Buffalo that takes place in the late 19th Century and tells the story of Frances Xavier Cabrini.

Investigators say that part of the set was stolen Wednesday between 5 and 6 p.m. at one of the film's locations in the area of Main Street and Cathedral Park.

Police say that the stolen part of the set weighed over 1,000 pounds.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.