HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Part of Route 5 in Hamburg is closed as of Monday afternoon due to a serious crash.

Police say they are investigating an accident between Amsdell Road and Cloverbank Road. East and westbound lanes in that area are shut down as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and find a different travel route if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.