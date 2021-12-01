Niagara Falls Boulevard closed in North Tonawanda due to overnight crash

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says an overnight crash closed a section of Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda Wednesday morning due to electrical problems.

Deputies say the crash happened around 1:00 a.m., cutting power and closing the road between Ward Road and Nash Road.

Nearly 400 National Grid customers were impacted.

The sheriff's office would not confirm whether a car hit the transformer, how many cars were involved in the accident or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear.