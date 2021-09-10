Watch
Part of I-90 Westbound in Lancaster closed due to firetruck crash

Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 10, 2021
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Part of I-90 Westbound in Lancaster is closed due to a firetruck crash.

The crash happened on I-90 Westbound beyond exit 48A near Gunnville Road in Lancaster.

The right lane is closed beyond exit 48A on I-90 westbound.

A firetruck from the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Department was returning to the fire hall after a call when the truck left the road.

Four firefighters were "shaken up" but nobody was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Freeman Road will be closed until further notice.

