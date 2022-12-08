Parkside business owners launching second year of “Letters to Santa”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several business owners in the neighborhood of Parkside in North Buffalo have launched a second year of “Letters to Santa.”

Many would get to see a big bright box when walking the streets of Parkside across from Erie Zoo, just waiting for those Christmas wish lists.

“When kids come in, we tell them a wish list they can fill out,” says Liz Brodfuehrer, owner of Buffalo Seamery. “They get really excited going through the store and picking ideas.” There’s a mailbox right around the corner and we’ll get that note right to Santa,” says Meg Howe, owner of Alice, Ever After Book.

These owners are making sure the letters are sent to the North Pole.

“It’s one other step in the process of bringing joy into the world,” Howe says. “There’s enough sad and hard things going on.”

The Parkside business owners tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this initiative is a nice way for them to connect with the community.

“It’s just so nice to do something that just benefits the neighbors that just kids really enjoy seeing,” Brodfuehrer says. “It just makes me really happy.” “My favorite part is the drawings,” says Howe. “Like the kids who are too little to even write the words, so they draw what they want on them.”

If you and your family are walking in the Parkside neighborhood, you and your little ones can stop by those businesses and take the time to write to Santa and drop it off outside the Buffalo Seamery, 299 Parkside Ave.