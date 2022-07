BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You will notice a big inconvenience if you use the Merriweather Library in Buffalo.

The library parking lot will be closed for major renovations over the next seven weeks.

The project includes improvements to handicap accessibility, along with new curbs, signage and storm drains.

There is alternate street parking in the area, along with some parking at the Apollo Media Center lot

The Merriweather Library itself will be open during its regular hours.