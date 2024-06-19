Parents facing charges after child falls out of second-story window

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple is facing charges after their young child fell out of a second-story window early Wednesday morning, according to Jamestown Police.

First responders found the child at a home on Jamestown's west side just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Jamestown Police said the home was in "deplorable conditions."

An investigation revealed that the child had been locked inside a room with the window open overnight.

Max. P Hubbard, 26, and Breanne Fuller, 22, were arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamestown Police said the child was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.