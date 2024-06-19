Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parents facing charges after child falls out of second-story window

JAMESTOWN.png
WKBW
JAMESTOWN.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 19, 2024

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple is facing charges after their young child fell out of a second-story window early Wednesday morning, according to Jamestown Police.

First responders found the child at a home on Jamestown's west side just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Jamestown Police said the home was in "deplorable conditions."

An investigation revealed that the child had been locked inside a room with the window open overnight.

Max. P Hubbard, 26, and Breanne Fuller, 22, were arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamestown Police said the child was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!