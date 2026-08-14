Parents charged after child led Jamestown police on pursuit while riding e-bike

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced that a juvenile suspect's parents have been charged after the juvenile allegedly led police on a pursuit while riding an electric bike.

The incident occurred just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of W 8th and Cherry Street. Police responded to a complaint of several juveniles operating electric bikes in the street and creating a traffic hazard.

Police said officers located one of the males operating an electric bike near Washington and W. 3rd Street and initiated a traffic stop for violating NYS vehicle and traffic laws. The juvenile suspect allegedly failed to comply with the traffic stop and led officers on a 20-minute vehicle pursuit throughout the southwest side of the city.

According to police, the pursuit ended in West Ellicott, and the juvenile was taken into custody without further incident.

The juvenile's parents, 37-year-old Justin Barr and 37-year-old Monica Barr, were located and taken into custody on an endangering the welfare of a child (Failure to Exercise Control of a Minor) charge and held pending arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

Police said the juvenile was released to another guardian, and further charges are pending.