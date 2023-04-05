Watch Now
Parents call on local politicians to step in as concerns grow over school safety

Parents and school administrators are searching for solutions to keep children safe following several threats against schools across the state.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Apr 04, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday morning's example of swatting is the latest in a trend that has many parents on alert. Concerns are on the rise in the wake of school shootings like the ones in Nashville last month. Here in Western New York, parents said it's past time that more was done to keep their kids safe.

In a four-page letter signed "an angry parent," Town of Concord resident Gregory Stowell poured out his concern for his children's safety. He hoped someone could help fin an answer to a deadly issue plaguing our country.

"How do you communicate with a six year old what to do if a bad person enters your school," said Gregory Stowell, concerned parent.

According to the Washington Post, there have been 377 school shootings to date since Columbine in 1999. Couple that with swatting calls and bomb threats hitting schools across Western New York and parents along with school administrators are on high alert.

"We have done the best we can with the resources to provide the safest environment," Mark Laurrie, Superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District. "Nonetheless, when you get a phone call or receive and email that says there's a potential for either a bomb or a shooter, you have to go to another level of safety and security."

It's a reality Stowell said he can't believe is second nature to his little girl.

"I was crying and my five year old girl grabs my face, wipes my tears and says daddy, it's okay we practice lock down drills all the time at school," said Stowell.

Stowell said change needs to happen but he can't do it alone. So, he's calling on local politicians to do their part.

"It's about holding your local officials accountable," said Stowell.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted more than 50 schools around the state received "swatting" threats for the second time in five days. None of them were credible. However, Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Wheatfield schools were among those targeted in the messages Tuesday morning.

Stowell said he sent the letter to local officials on Monday and is hopeful for a response. In the meantime, the Springville School District has been very responsive. Chris Cerrone, President of the Springville School Board said the Board shares in the frustration. That's why it has passed a resolution that aims to raise awareness around gun safety.

"We've taken it upon ourselves as a district to say we want our schools and our community to be safe and we respect the fact that we are a rural community and people, there are firearms for sport and for hunting and for protection so we respect that," said Cerrone. "But we're looking for hey be responsible firearm owner and make sure that your children are safe within your house and then of course in a greater community as well."

"Put your political differences aside for one moment and think if a shooting happened at your school," said Stowell. "Can you look at yourself in the mirror and know that you've done everything possible to protect your child. That's all I ask."

