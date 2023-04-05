Parents call on local politicians to step in as concerns grow over school safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday morning's example of swatting is the latest in a trend that has many parents on alert. Concerns are on the rise in the wake of school shootings like the ones in Nashville last month. Here in Western New York, parents said it's past time that more was done to keep their kids safe.

In a four-page letter signed "an angry parent," Town of Concord resident Gregory Stowell poured out his concern for his children's safety. He hoped someone could help fin an answer to a deadly issue plaguing our country.

"How do you communicate with a six year old what to do if a bad person enters your school," said Gregory Stowell, concerned parent.

According to the Washington Post, there have been 377 school shootings to date since Columbine in 1999. Couple that with swatting calls and bomb threats hitting schools across Western New York and parents along with school administrators are on high alert.

"We have done the best we can with the resources to provide the safest environment," Mark Laurrie, Superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District. "Nonetheless, when you get a phone call or receive and email that says there's a potential for either a bomb or a shooter, you have to go to another level of safety and security."

It's a reality Stowell said he can't believe is second nature to his little girl.

"I was crying and my five year old girl grabs my face, wipes my tears and says daddy, it's okay we practice lock down drills all the time at school," said Stowell.

Stowell said change needs to happen but he can't do it alone. So, he's calling on local politicians to do their part.

"It's about holding your local officials accountable," said Stowell.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted more than 50 schools around the state received "swatting" threats for the second time in five days. None of them were credible. However, Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Wheatfield schools were among those targeted in the messages Tuesday morning.

50+ New York school districts have received disturbing swatting threats today.



These are hoaxes meant to cause panic. I want to reassure parents that their children are safe.@nyspolice is investigating & we are working closely with local officials to address these incidents. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 4, 2023

Stowell said he sent the letter to local officials on Monday and is hopeful for a response. In the meantime, the Springville School District has been very responsive. Chris Cerrone, President of the Springville School Board said the Board shares in the frustration. That's why it has passed a resolution that aims to raise awareness around gun safety.

"We've taken it upon ourselves as a district to say we want our schools and our community to be safe and we respect the fact that we are a rural community and people, there are firearms for sport and for hunting and for protection so we respect that," said Cerrone. "But we're looking for hey be responsible firearm owner and make sure that your children are safe within your house and then of course in a greater community as well."

Honored to present with @jamesbialasik to @E2CCB Superintendents this morning about @SpringvilleGrif and our partnership with @Everytown’s #BeSMART program. Gun safety is top of mind for parents and educators every day but especially this week 💔 #redefiningrural pic.twitter.com/gc3n10Gk7N — Jess Schuster 🤦🏼‍♀️ (@jess_schuster) March 30, 2023

"Put your political differences aside for one moment and think if a shooting happened at your school," said Stowell. "Can you look at yourself in the mirror and know that you've done everything possible to protect your child. That's all I ask."