Parents arrested after 4-year-old child was found walking in traffic on I-90 in Silver Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that 31-year-old Robert L. Lyman and 30-year-old Mikayla A. Miller, both of Silver Creek, were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said that around 6 p.m. on October 28, troopers responded to I-90 westbound in Silver Creek for a child found on the side of the thruway. After investigating, police determined that a driver on I-90 observed a young child enter the thruway and then pulled over, called 911 and kept the child out of the thruway until troopers arrived.

According to police, Lyman and Miller's residence is not far from I-90 and at the time of the incident, Child Protective Services was making an unannounced visit and discovered that the 4-year-old child was not in the residence. As they started searching for the child, they noticed the NSYP vehicle’s emergency lights on the I-90. Troopers advised that they had the child and was in good health.

Police said Child Protective Services is working with the family on the safety of the children. Lyman and Miller were issued appearance tickets for the Town of Hanover Court.