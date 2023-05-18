Parents are asking for increased access to Buffalo Public School's pools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A push for greater pool access in the Queen City is underway. City leaders have said they hope to open four of it's outdoor pools and an indoor pool this summer. This would be the first time since before the pandemic that the city's outdoor pools will be open in any capacity.

At Wednesday night's Buffalo Public School District's meeting, parents said they believe there's a solution to offer even more access to pools than that.

Especially because parents believe the issue isn't solely the fact that kids can't cool off on a hot summers day. Some said the lack of pool access and swimming lessons can quickly turn into a life or death situation. Ashley Mountcastle, Buffalo Public School District mom of three, recalled a time in her life when it did.

"Every forth of July weekend, my family would take a trip to New Jersey as a sort of mini family reunion," Mountcastle said. "I remember vividly popping fire crackers, catching lighting bugs and all the laughter being with my family."

What started out as a wonderful family getaway quickly took a turn for the worst when some friends, Mountcastle said, threw her cousin into a pool.

"He almost drowned," Mountcastle said. "None of his friends could swim."

Mountcastle said lack of pool access is a reason why her cousins story is the same for so many African-American families.

"African American children ages five to 19 drown at a rate five and a half times more than their white cohorts," Mountcastle said. "64% of African-American children in the city of Buffalo have little to no swim ability. That's 8,400 children."

Parents with children in the city swim project said it has been helping change those numbers but with so many students joining the program, the resources they need are now changing.

"Some of the students, they don't have a car so families are taking the bus," Buffalo Public School District parent, Nicole Banks said. "They're actually walking and if we could have neighborhood school's pools open then more resident would have access to pools and water safety."

These parents are hoping public school pools can be opened in addition to those included in the city's plan for this summer.

Dr. Tonja Williams, Superintendent of the Buffalo Public School District addressed the concerns and said the Board was in agreement with much of what the parents had to say.

"What I'd like to do, is to myself, is have a meeting with the four parents who were here so that we can sit and I can better understand where we are and what we need to do in order to make sure that we're doing everything in a way that's safe and benefiting everyone," Williams said.

To learn more about the City Swim Project and their mission to help children and adults learn and master swimming safety, visit their website https://cityswimproject.org/

The YMCA is offering tips for parents to keep their families safe in and around water this summer.

YMCA Buffalo Niagarahas offered these tips:



Make sure children know to always ask permission before going in or near the water. Teaching your children to be water smart is the first step in water safety – be sure they understand the importance of asking permission before going in or near the water.



Never swim alone or without a water watcher. When children are swimming, make sure they are actively supervised at all times. Teach your children that they should only swim in locations where a lifeguard is on duty, or where a responsible adult agrees to watch the children in the water without distractions.



Supervise your children whenever they’re in or near water. Whether it’s bath time or taking a dip in a pool or waterfront, make sure your children are within arm’s reach at all times.



Don’t engage in breath holding activities. Children should not hold their breath for a prolonged amount of time while swimming, as this can be dangerous.



Wear a life jacket. Inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

You can learn more by visiting YMCABN.org or call (716) 565-6000.