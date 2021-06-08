Parent upset with Pioneer schools mask policy.

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — One day after the Pioneer Central School District made the decision to make masks optional both inside and outside the classroom, opposition from one parent of a first grader in Delevan.

“She shouldn’t have to be around many people who aren’t wearing masks,” said Vikki Adkins, whose daughter goes to Pioneer Elementary at Delevan.

Adkins says she’s upset the district is making this decision against state and CDC guidance, which she says puts her child at risk for contracting COVID-19.

“She was the only one in her classroom wearing a mask and she felt the need to put on all of her masks she had. She came home wearing six,” Adkins said.

The state health department has changed guidance for masks in schools numerous times, the most recent coming out Monday saying masks must continue to be worn inside school buildings but are not required outside. Pioneer, is steering in a different direction.

“We are going with mask wearing as a choice,” said Superintendent Ben Halsey. “That I feel is consistent with how parents and kids live their lives, going into stores, kids little league games, it’s consistent,” he said.

The decision comes as the state’s positivity rate hits a record low of .51%/ In Wyoming County Monday, there was one new COVID-19 case.

Pioneer school Superintendent Halsey says he believes parents deserve better decision making than what the state has provided.

“My child will wear a mask until we are all fully vaccinated,” Adkins said.

Adkins says her biggest issue is that at just six years-old, her child is too young for the vaccine.

Other parents in the district are backing the mask decision.

“The masks are getting old,” one parent said.

