Parent accused of assaulting school bus driver in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said a parent was arrested after they were accused of getting on a school bus and assaulting the 72-year-old driver.

The incident occurred on October 2. Police said the driver stopped the bus because she felt it wasn't safe to continue driving after a student allegedly unbuckled their seat belt and stood up.

While the bus was stopped, a parent who was tracking the bus allegedly got on the bus after a child opened the rear emergency door. The parent allegedly removed several children from the bus and placed them in the street with no supervision.

Police said the bus driver repeatedly told the parent that he was not allowed on the bus and the parent allegedly charged down the aisle and shoved the bus driver causing injuries to her neck, back and shoulder.

38-year-old Jamieson Lococo of Buffalo was arrested on October 7 and charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment of a child and one count of second-degree harassment.