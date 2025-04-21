Parades, pierogi and pussywillows: Here's your 2025 Dyngus Day guide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Western New York's all-time favorite traditions is back, and if you're looking to celebrate, check out our Dyngus Day guide!

It wouldn't be Dyngus Day without a parade or two.

The 5th annual North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade rolls out at 5 p.m. Monday. It starts at 10th Avenue and Buffalo Bolt Way, to the North Tonawanda City Farmer's Market for an after-party with Captain Tom and the Hooligans. You can find more information here.

The iconic Dyngus Day Parade through Buffalo's Historic Polonia District is at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It heads from Memorial Drive on Broadway to Fillmore Avenue. If you can't make it there, you can watch it live on our 7 WKBW Facebook, mobile app and website. You can find more information here.

New this year is the Dyngus Day Dash! The 5K kicks off at noon on Monday. Start and finish are at Pussy Willow Park on Paderewski and Memorial Drive. You can find more information on the family-friendly event here.

After all of that, you'll probably be hungry. Luckily, these spots are serving classic and modern takes on your favorite dishes.

Dyngus Day at Diamond Hawk Golf Course & Pub in Cheektowaga opens at 10 a.m. with live music and Polish food. Bring the kiddos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Kids Dyngus Day with a bounce house, magic and more. You can find more information here.

The Mickiewicz Library in Buffalo is marking its 130th anniversary with a Dyngus Day celebration. Parkside Avenue Brass performs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Those Idiots take the stage at 6 p.m. Visit the Outdoor Bar to try the new Polish Energy Drink. You can find more information here.

The Sto Lat Bar in Williamsville is sweetening things up with some popular desserts. Commemorate this Dyngus Day with a photo booth picture and new merch. $1 per ticket goes to WNY for Hope Diaper and Hygiene Drive to support Every Bottom Covered, Inc. You can find more information here.