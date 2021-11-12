Parade to honor Lockport crash victim.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A year after an 11 year-old was hit and killed along Rapids Road in Niagara County, her father is holding a parade in her honor.

“It’s a satisfying feeling for a terrible situation,” said Tony Kulesza, who lost his daughter Mackenzie last year. “She would light up a dark room just with her personality.”

It’s the exact walk Mackenzie took when she and two friends were hit by a car last year. Mackenzie died at Oishei Children’s Hospital after being on life support for a few days. The two other children were released from the hospital.

Starting at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department Friday, the memorial parade and walk will travel toward the accident scene, on the corner of Wisterman road.

“Many people tell me they’ve never met an 11 year-old that’s touched so many people,” he said.

Kulesza says he chose a parade because his daughter loved parades.

“I told her if she could keep her room clean for two weeks, we could go to as many parades as she wants. She kept her room clean and that day we went to four parades,” he said.

Kulesza says he hopes this will be an annual event.

If you’d like to join the parade, it starts Friday at 5:30 at the Rapids Fire Department.

