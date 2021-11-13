Parade honors Lockport girl killed in crash in 2020

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A little more than a year after an 11-year-old was hit and killed along Rapids Road in Niagara County, her father is held a parade in her honor.

It’s the exact walk Mackenzie Kulesza took when she and two friends were hit by a car last year. Mackenzie died at Oishei Children’s Hospital after being on life support for a few days. The two other children were released from the hospital.

Starting at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department, the memorial parade and walk traveled toward the accident scene, on the corner of Wisterman Road.

“Her teacher at Starpoint called her Mother Hubbard. She was always looking out for everyone in the class. Friendship, she didn't care if you were two years old, she didn't care if you were 43 years old, she would call you her best friend. She had a heart of gold,” said her father, Tony Kulesza.

He plans on holding a similar parade every year, to remember his daughter.