BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar celebrated its grand opening on Friday with special food, drinks and games.

"We're really to finally be open, and finally have people in the place," said the bar's general manager Matt Weiser.

The bar's grand opening will be celebrated all weekend, and it will remain open until midnight Friday. Papi Grande's reopens at noon on Saturday. It's located at 301 Ohio Street, Buffalo.