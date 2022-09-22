Panel recommends routine anxiety screening at the doctor's office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may notice a change at your next annual check-up with your doctor. A new screening process for anxiety disorders. Research shows these disorders are among the most common mental health complaints.

This is the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment on October 17th. Officials say the recommendations are based on a review evaluating studies on potential risks and benefits from screening.

40% of US women say they've experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. More than one in four men say the same. These numbers have sparked a new push from doctors , encouraging any adult younger than 65 should be screened for anxiety annually.

We spoke with a therapist at WNY Counseling Center in Williamsville. JoAnn Krieger says lifestyle changes during the pandemic are a big reason for this surge in anxiety but routine screening could help more people find treatment and resources.

Doctor Keith Klostermann says if the recommended anxiety screening from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is adopted patience would have more questions to answer at their next doctor's visit. He explains, "Most likely what will happen is they will be asked to complete a brief assessment of anxiety symptoms and based on the results of that screening, a provider can discuss with them possible options for treating anxiety."

