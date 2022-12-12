Pan Am Bombing suspect in U.S. custody, Hamburg woman killed in attack

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is news that could eventually bring sense of justice for the family of a Hamburg college student, killed in the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 nearly 34 years ago.

A key suspect in that terrorist attack over Lockerbie, Scotland is now in U.S. custody.

He is Abu Agila Masud.

The bombing killed all 259 people on board, along with 11 people on the ground.

A majority of the passengers were American, including 20 year old college student Colleen Brunner of Hamburg.

Officials say the Libyan suspect is accused of making the bomb that blew up the plane back on December 21, 1988.

Charges against the suspect were announced two years ago, but he was in Libyan custody at that time.

This is the third suspect charged here in connection with the bombing, but he will be the first to appear in a United States courtroom.

The suspect could go before a judge in Washington, D.C. as soon as Monday.