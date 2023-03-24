Pal the Dog named honorary mayor of Niagara Falls, O.N.

NIAGARA FALLS, O.N. (WKBW) — Pal is a German Shepherd - and the next honorary mayor of the city of Niagara Falls, O.N.

In December 2020, a friend of Pal's owner, 58-year-old Mike Lalicich, told him about the social media opportunities available on apps like TikTok.

Lalicich agreed and made an account - Pal had his first viral video just three days after joining the app.

Now, Pal and Lalicich, have nearly 1 million followers across popular social media apps, where they entertain viewers with videos of Pal living his everyday life.

"I think it's his demeanor, I think it's the way he loves everybody. He just wants to be friends with everybody. That's just the kind of dog he is."

Pal will be named honorary mayor of the city of Niagara Falls, O.N. on Friday at 1 p.m.

You can follow Pal and Mike on Facebook, Instagram, andTikTok.

