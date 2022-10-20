Paint recycling program launches in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A paint recycling program launched in Buffalo Thursday, with an invitation to households, schools, and businesses to recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish.

The program was started by PaintCare, a non-profit organization that manages leftover paint in states that have enacted paint stewardship laws.

17 paint drop-off sites have been opened up in the Buffalo area since May 1, with additional locations in nearby WNY counties.

You can access a drop-off site locator at PaintCare's website with information on each site's address, hours, and requirements. Every site can accept up to five gallons of paint from each customer, with some accepting more.

The paint recycling program comes after a paint stewardship law was passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019. The law ensures that anyone who produces, sells, and uses paint works to minimize, reuse, and recycle unwanted paint.

