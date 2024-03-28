'Pace of change must accelerate': Report shows progress on issues disproportionately impacting women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The WNY Women’s Foundation released a report Wednesday highlighting the status of women’s issues and their trajectory.

The report found that if progress continues at its current pace, women may fall further behind men in poverty, leadership and pay equity. However, women will surpass men in areas like education.

"It’s important to recognize that while we’ve made progress in these areas, the pace of change must accelerate in order for women to thrive,” said Sheri Scavone, CEO, WNY Women’s Foundation.

Child care costs will continue to place a tremendous burden on families in Erie County, with the potential to reach over $40,000 in 25 years.

Leaders hope the data can inform and amplify efforts to advance systemic change.

You can learn more about the foundation here.