P.E.A.C.E Inc. honors local murder victims on the National Day of Remembrance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York and the Nation paused on Sunday, September 25th to remember those whose lives have been cut short by violence. Mothers, fathers, siblings and friends all came together for the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims. This year the annual event was held at the Pilgrim Baptist Church due to rain. Many families brought in pictures, personal items or wore t-shirts in their family members honor.

Markeita Bennett told 7 News her son was murdered three years ago.

"All those years that we tried to protect him, and we couldn’t," said Markeita Bennett. " He was a jokester. He was a great father. There's pictures of his children here."

Bennett said it's unfortunate how many people showed up carrying the same hurt and heartbreak.

"It does not go away in a day, in a week, in three years or however long its been," said Bennett. "It's always that one stabbing nagging thing that's in the back of your mind."

The organization and host of the event, P.E.A.C.E. Inc. (Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure for Everyone) said it's a feeling people can't fully understand unless they've lived it. Teresa Evans, President and Co-Founder of P.E.A.C.E Inc. said that is a reason why they hold this event each year. Evans old 7 News most of the members in the organization are parents who have lost children to homicide.

"Everyone helps each other, encourages each other to strengthen each other and then we try to help other families do the same," said Evans. "Because most of us have been through it. You know, we understand the pain and we understand the grief."

Karen Owens is a volunteer member of P.E.A.C.E. Inc. who said its been 12 long years since her son was killed. Owens told 7 News once she started helping other mothers grieve she realized she was gaining so much more than she expected.

"Helping others, that's kind of who I am anyways, but it does help me heal myself," said Karen Owens. "It's a sisterhood. A real sisterhood that is supportive of one another and we're there for each other."

P.E.A.C.E Inc. members said they offer a much need support system especially for families with victims of unsolved cases who are still searching to find answers to who or why.

"Until we get the justice that we deserve from him being taken away from our family," said Bennett. "We will be wherever with whoever and we will take every opportunity to talk and speak about it. Gun violence is effecting too many people and we just don't deserve it. We don't deserve that type of heartache."

P.E.A.C.E. Inc. said they host a support groups the first Tuesday of each month over Zoom.