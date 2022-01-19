Oxford Pennant introduces 'Touchdown Plow' and new pennant to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oxford Pennant has introduced its "Touchdown Plow" and a new pennant to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital as the hype around the Buffalo Bills playoff run grows.

The Buffalo-based designer and manufacturer of wool felt pennants, flags and banners has partnered with the Bills for the second consecutive season to release a commemorative playoff pennant with the slogan "Buffalo Forever." Throughout the playoffs, $10 from the sale of each playoff pennant and 20 percent of all Buffalo Collection purchases will be donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Last season over $38,000 was raised for the hospital through the sale of playoff pennants. Oxford Pennant also partnered with Seneca One Tower last season with "Let's Go Buffalo" pennants placed at the top of the tower.

WKBW

In addition to the playoff pennant, Oxford Pennant has also introduced the "Touchdown Plow." A 2016 Toyota Tundra outfitted in Bills colors, logos and catchphrases from its popular Victory Banners.

Oxford Pennant

We know the Bills have the best and most generous fans in the league. Last year they helped us give more than $38,000 to support the work done by the incredible folks at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. We wanted to show our appreciation and get people as pumped as we are for this playoff run - and we thought, what’s more Buffalo in January than a suped-up snowplow? - Brett Mikoll, co-founder of Oxford Pennant

Oxford Pennant’s retail store is located at 731 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. You can find more information on its website here.