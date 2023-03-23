Oxford Pennant announces collaboration with Elton John after final U.S. shows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oxford Pennant, a local Buffalo pennant manufacturer, announced its newest collaboration with Elton John after the singer's final U.S. tour dates in 2022.

The collection will feature a range of printed pennants, camp flags, pins, banners, and patches.

"The team at Oxford Pennant spent time researching early pieces from Elton John's past merchandise," co-founder of Oxford Pennant Dave Horesh said. "We discovered that the pennant was an early piece of Elton John branded product and knew this collection would be a perfect fit for Oxford Pennant."

The Elton John collection is available now on the Oxford Pennant website, and at select retailers.