Oxford Pennant announces collaboration with Elton John after final U.S. shows

FILE - Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:48 PM, Mar 22, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oxford Pennant, a local Buffalo pennant manufacturer, announced its newest collaboration with Elton John after the singer's final U.S. tour dates in 2022.

The collection will feature a range of printed pennants, camp flags, pins, banners, and patches.

"The team at Oxford Pennant spent time researching early pieces from Elton John's past merchandise," co-founder of Oxford Pennant Dave Horesh said. "We discovered that the pennant was an early piece of Elton John branded product and knew this collection would be a perfect fit for Oxford Pennant."

The Elton John collection is available now on the Oxford Pennant website, and at select retailers.

