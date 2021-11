ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brad and Caryn, the owners of The Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg, plan to bring The Grange Outpost to Orchard Park.

The Grange Outpost will be located at 4236 North Buffalo Street and "will be grab & go counter service offering house-made pastries, desserts, espresso, and food, all with convenience & consistently in mind" according to an Instagram post.

No timeline was given on when it is expected to open.