Owners and operators of 4 NYS nursing homes, including one in Buffalo, sued for fraud and neglect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the owners, operators, and landlords of four New York State nursing homes, including one in Buffalo, for fraud and neglect.

The nursing homes are owned and operated by Centers for Care LLC and include:



Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (Beth Abraham Center) in Bronx County

Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (Buffalo Center) in Erie County

Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare (Holliswood Center) in Queens County

Martine Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (Martine Center) in Westchester County

According to the AG, Centers for Care LLC is accused of "years of repeated and persistent fraud and illegally misusing more than $83 million in taxpayer money that resulted in significant resident neglect, harm, and humiliation."

The AG is seeking to:



Prohibit the nursing homes from admitting new residents until staffing meets appropriate standards

Implement a financial monitor and a healthcare monitor

Disgorge any and all wrongfully received government funds

The AG said further investigations into other nursing homes and facilities throughout the state are ongoing.

