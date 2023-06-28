Watch Now
Owners and operators of 4 NYS nursing homes, including one in Buffalo, sued for fraud and neglect

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 28, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the owners, operators, and landlords of four New York State nursing homes, including one in Buffalo, for fraud and neglect.

The nursing homes are owned and operated by Centers for Care LLC and include:

  • Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (Beth Abraham Center) in Bronx County
  • Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (Buffalo Center) in Erie County
  • Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare (Holliswood Center) in Queens County
  • Martine Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing (Martine Center) in Westchester County

According to the AG, Centers for Care LLC is accused of "years of repeated and persistent fraud and illegally misusing more than $83 million in taxpayer money that resulted in significant resident neglect, harm, and humiliation."
The AG is seeking to:

  • Prohibit the nursing homes from admitting new residents until staffing meets appropriate standards
  • Implement a financial monitor and a healthcare monitor
  • Disgorge any and all wrongfully received government funds

The AG said further investigations into other nursing homes and facilities throughout the state are ongoing.
You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
