Owner of South Buffalo pizzeria pleads guilty to charge for failing to pay nearly $300,000 in sales tax

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owner of a South Buffalo pizzeria has pleaded guilty to grand larceny for failing to pay nearly $300,000 in sales tax.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 40-year-old Jason Seefeldt pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to one count of grand larceny in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, between December 1, 2015 and May 31, 2019 while working as the owner of Jay’s Wiseguy’s Pizza, LLC located on Seneca Street in South Buffalo, Seefeldt failed to pay $298,458.30 in sales tax to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Seefeldt's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office also said Seefeldt under reported his income on his personal tax reports in 2016, 2017 and 2018, which resulted in his failure to pay an additional $160,242.00 in taxes owed to New York State. As part of a plea agreement Seefledt was permitted to plead to only the felony charge related to his business.

While Seefeldt only admitted to the one crime, the district attorney's office said he signed a Confession of Judgment that will require him to pay the full restitution amount of $458,700.30 to the state over the next five years.

Seefeldt faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, he is scheduled to be sentenced July 25 and remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail.