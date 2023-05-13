Owner of high-end eyeglasses store in downtown Buffalo says thefts, vandalism on the rise on the block

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owner of a high-end eyeglasses store in downtown Buffalo says thieves targeted his store and other shops along a block of Main Street.

Dr. Robert Hornberger says early Friday morning, a group of thieves broke into his store, Eyes Exclusive, and stole about $7,500 worth of glasses.

He says they used the "jaws of life" — a tool emergency responders use in severe accidents to cut people out of cars when they're trapped — to cut through the security gate in his store.

"The alarm company called at 5:00," Dr. Hornberger said. "I have cameras. We looked at the camera, I left my house at 5:02, we got here at 5:07 and they were gone. That fast"

Hornberger says his store is not the first one on the block to be vandalized or have things stolen.

Buffalo Police confirmed to 7 News they are investigating the theft at his store but say they have not seen any uptick in break-ins.