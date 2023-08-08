Watch Now
Owner announces plans to reopen Lake Effect Diner on Main Street in Buffalo

Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 08, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After closing its doors in August 2021 the owner of the Lake Effect Diner has announced plans to reopen soon.

According to Tucker Curtin, the diner was initially closed due to employee burnout and personal health issues but he plans to reopen sometime next week.

When it reopens, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed on Tuesdays.

Curtin said customers should expect “the same high-quality dining experience." It will still have its famous pancakes and 25 flavors of milkshakes but will be out-sourcing some things that used to be made in-house to limit the demand on the in-house employees.

According to Curtin, the diner will shut down for a period of time in January to allow for a vacation opportunity for its staff.

The Steer Restaurant, which is also owned by Curtin, closed alongside the Lake Effect Diner in August 2021. Curtin said The Steer reopened about a year ago.

