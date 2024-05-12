'Overwhelmed with support': Akron educator runs for 'America's Favorite Teacher'

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local elementary school educator is in the running to hold the title of "America's Favorite Teacher."

Jessica Krauss is a 3rd grade teacher at Akron Elementary School who has been teaching for the past 11 years.

She's now one of 48,000 educators across the country competing to win the Reader's Digest honor of "America's Favorite Teacher." The winner will be featured in the magazine, get $25,000 and a trip to Hawaii.

The money raised from the competition goes toward Teach for America.

"I saw how many people were in it. I thought no way I would ever make it this far," Krauss said. "So every time I continue on, I'm more and more shocked."

Krauss is currently in the quarter finals. If she wins her division, she'll be one of only 60 educators remaining in the competition.

"Every morning, I walk into my classroom and the kids are like, 'Can we check what place you are,'" Krauss said. "I'm just overwhelmed with the amount of support."

Claudia Best, a teacher who has been at Akron Elementary for almost 50 years, is "classroom neighbors" with Krauss. She said it's exciting to see teachers enter the field of education with passion like Krauss.

"After all these years, it's nice to see new teachers that are so dedicated, like Jessica, wanting to do everything they can do for the school and for their students every year," Best said. "I see in Jessica ... a teacher who is so dedicated to her students."

This dedication is what keeps kids connected to their teachers.

"There are so many students that come back to see her [Krauss] because when you have a teacher for a whole year and you learn to trust her and love her, then you do want to come back."

If you'd like to cast a vote for Ms. Krauss, click here. Voters are given one free vote per day, or they can donate to Teach for America to earn more votes.