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Overnight fire broke out at Erie County Holding Center

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WKBW
Outside Erie County Holding Center.
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Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An overnight fire broke out in the Erie County Holding Center facility's electrical room early Saturday morning.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the fire started just before 1 a.m. Four incarcerated individuals were relocated to a different area of the facility as a precaution.

Jail Management Division staff used portable fire extinguishers to battle the fire until the Buffalo Fire Department arrived on scene. The fire was out just before 2 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Preliminary information suggests the fire started due to a mechanical malfunction during the test of a generator.

The fire is under investigation.

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