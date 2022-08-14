Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There were 13.8 miles of open road blocked off for GObike Buffalo's 2022 SkyRide. The Lakeside Bike Park was filled with all kinds of bikes and all kinds of people. Devin Pilgram came all the way from Los Angeles to be here.

"This was my second time on the east coast," said Devin Pilgram. "This is my first time in Buffalo. So yeah, I'm pretty excited."

GOBike Communications Director, Kevin Heffernan told 7 News, this years event expanded from years before, giving participants 13.8 miles of open road to utilize.

"Give everybody that wonderful feeling of riding peacefully, carefree up the biggest hill in the city with the best view in North America," said Heffernan. "It'a a celebration of the progress we've made and advancing safe bycicle and pedestrian infrastructure. It's a call to join in for the push for more."

25% of the people in the city of Buffalo don't own cars, according to Hefferner. He also told 7 News the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council said there are 30 times more bicyclists now than there were before the pandemic.

"That can't be ignored," said Hefferner. "You know by law cyclist have a right to be in the road."

Samantha Breen went to the SkyRide with her family. Breen told 7 News how important this event is to her.

"He (Breen's husband) got into a car accident actually," said Samantha Breen. "He got hit by a truck a year and a half ago and to see the city trying to improve everything now means a lot to us."

Hefferner said he hopes there is more change to come for all cyclist no matter the shape, size or age.

"Whether you're 8 or 80 you should be able to safely access roads with your bike and be protected from cars," said Heffernan.

