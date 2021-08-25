Over 980,000 people attended the Erie County Fair in 2021

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Fair made its return in 2021 after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 and organizers say over 980,000 people attended.
According to fair organizers, the final attendance is reported at at 981,264 which is a 14% decrease from the attendance average over the previous five years.
The Erie County Agricultural Society said it would like to thank WNY for its patience and continued support of the fair.
Some other figures released by fair organizers can be found below:
- 318,151 Combined gross sales of 4-H and FFA market animal auctions, a 10% increase from 2019
- 91,966 Total premiums paid
- 44,460 Donations collected for local charities (reported to date)
- 10,159 Number of competitive exhibits entries including 4-H entries
- 2,700 Number of scheduled volunteer hours covered by Friends of the Fair
- 1,406 Number of livestock at the Fair (excluding Horse Show & 4-H)
- 505 Menu items available at Fair concessionaires
- 483 Number of free grounds act performances during 12 days of Fair
- 335 Pounds of produce donated to Feedmore WNY from the entries that remained at the Ag-Grange Building
- 135 Number of Friends of the Fair Volunteers/Coordinators
- 167 Number of rides, games & concessions on the Strates Shows Midway
- 113 Number of local bands and community performance acts during the Fair
- 96 Number of years with the James E. Strates Shows
- 62 Chickens and turkeys from the livestock auctions donated to FeedMore WNY from the 4-H Auction
- 56 Members of the Erie County Fair Marching Band sponsored by Pepsi
- 12 The Best Days of Summer in Western New York State