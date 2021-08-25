Over 980,000 people attended the Erie County Fair in 2021

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Fair made its return in 2021 after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 and organizers say over 980,000 people attended.

According to fair organizers, the final attendance is reported at at 981,264 which is a 14% decrease from the attendance average over the previous five years.

The Erie County Agricultural Society said it would like to thank WNY for its patience and continued support of the fair.

Some other figures released by fair organizers can be found below: