Over $75 million coming to Western New York to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 11, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over $75 million is coming to Western New York to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the funding is part of over $484 million coming to New York State for 216 projects across 137 communities.

"This funding, provided through the State's BRIDGE NY initiative with significant support from the federal Bridge Formula Program, will support 216 individual projects, and will help local governments in every region of the State harden their existing infrastructure to better endure severe weather events and withstand the impacts of climate change," a release from the governor's office says.

You can find the full list of BRIDGE NY awards here.

