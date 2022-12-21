Over 70 families facing pediatric cancer receive holiday help

DEPEW, N.Y. — Over 70 families impacted by pediatric cancer had their Christmas wish lists fulfilled Tuesday night thanks to P.U.N.T's "Adopt-a-Family" program.

The "Adopt-a-Family" program aims at offering a little holiday cheer for families with children currently receiving treatment and those who have lost child due to pediatric cancer.

According to P.U.N.T, this program takes holiday pressures off families already dealing with stress.

"Parents must reconcile the most "wonderful time of the year" with financial and emotional hardship that is unimaginable," said Executive Director Gwen Mysiak. "Thanks to this program, they don't have to worry about finding the time or resources to make Christmas possible this year."

Santa himself stopped by to pass out gifts and spread a little joy to the children and their families.