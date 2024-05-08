Over 260 documented incidents and over 35 arrests made by Fredonia police during 'Non-Fred Fest'

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fredonia Police Department announced it dealt with large unruly crowds that gathered throughout the weekend on Canadaway Street and in the downtown area of the village for "Non-Fred Fest."

Police said there were around 265 documented incidents and 38 people were arrested for numerous violations and crimes. There are several incidents under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Police provided details of some of the incidents, which you can find below.



Around 10:45 p.m. on May 4, officers responded to a shooting on Green Street. Police said a victim was shot in the leg and back by a drive-by shooter after an earlier altercation with unknown individuals and was transported to ECMC. The victim is listed in critical condition but described as stable. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Around the same time, officers responded to an assault on Water Street. Police said they located a man with severe facial injuries who was losing consciousness at the scene. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital and was unable to describe the suspect.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 5, officers responded to a fight at Eagle and East Main Streets. Police said they located two victims, one was unconscious with obvious bruising and swelling, and the other was bleeding from the abdomen due to a stab wound. They were transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then the stabbing victim was transported to a Buffalo hospital for critical care. According to police, the investigation indicates they were involved in an altercation and the others involved fled before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Around the same time, officers responded to another fight on Water Street at the Old Main Inn. Police said a large fight broke out inside the Old Main Inn that involved patrons and bouncers and a female started spraying pepper spray at several individuals. According to police, after clearing the scene, fire and rescue were called to treat those who were ill from the pepper spray.

Police said they were assisted by the New York State Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the University Police of Fredonia, the Dunkirk Police Department, and the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.