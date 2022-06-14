Over 251 tons of food distributed through FeedMore WNY emergency distributions following Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY announced Tuesday it has distributed over 251 tons of food through emergency distributions following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

Since May 16 it has been holding emergency food distributions in partnership with Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Resource Council of WNY, Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion and other partners to assist the community following the mass shooting.

According to FeedMore WNY, it has distributed a total of 503,400 pounds (approximately 251 tons) of nutritious food and personal care products a total of 64,439 people and 16,642 households.

FeedMore WNY said volunteers have donated a total of 3,795 hours to help sort, pack and distribute donations and there has been a more than 400% increase in new volunteer registrations compared to previous months.

“FeedMore WNY is grateful to all those who have donated food, funds and time to help support our Buffalo community during this horrific crisis. We are honored to stand beside many community partners who are working tirelessly to nourish the minds, bodies and spirits of our neighbors who have been affected by this act of hate. Our work is far from over. As we continue to hold emergency food distributions and deliver more food and resources to our partner food pantries within a ¾ of a mile radius of the Jefferson Avenue Tops, we need ongoing donations to support the response efforts.” - Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY

The cost of the emergency distributions is estimated to be around $3.5 million. FeedMore said donations have helped to offset a small portion of the cost, but it continues to need food and financial support as long as the need in the community continues.

Food donations can be dropped off at 91 Holt Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Monetary donations can be made online at www.feedmorewny.org.

Emergency food distributions will continue to be held through July 8. They will be every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Resource Council of WNY, 347 E. Ferry Street, and every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Avenue.