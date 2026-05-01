AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 2,500 drivers were caught speeding through work zones on I-290 in Amherst in just one week, prompting a renewed call from the New York State Department of Transportation to slow down and protect roadway workers.

Between April 20 and April 27, automated speed enforcement cameras on the 290 recorded more than 2,500 drivers speeding through work zones. Two of those drivers were recorded traveling at over 100 miles per hour and two others were recorded traveling 90 and 91 miles per hour.

WATCH: Over 2,500 drivers caught speeding in work zones on I-290 in just one week

Over 2,500 drivers caught speeding in work zones on I-290 in just one week

Eric Meka, WNY Regional Director for the NYSDOT, said the behavior puts workers' lives at risk.

"The very people that we're trying to make the roads safer and better for don't respect their work zones and, in turn, put our workforce in danger," Meka said. "So if I could have one message, when you see the signs, when you see our workforce, pay attention, give them the respect they deserve."

Meka said drivers can expect further enforcement in work zones in the coming months, bolstered by the help of State Police and local law enforcement.

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