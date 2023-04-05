Over 100 firefighters respond to fire at Hotel Crittenden in Coudersport, PA

COUDERSPORT, PA (WKBW) — A fire at the Hotel Crittenden in Coudersport, Pennsylvania is under investigation.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page asking people to stay away from Main Street due to a structure fire.

A short time later, Star Hose Company #1 posted on its Facebook page that units were operating a three-alarm fire and reports of people trapped at the Hotel Crittenden.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Chief Phelps of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department provided an update in a Facebook live video and said the fire occurred on the third floor of the Hotel Crittenden, around 100 to 125 firefighters were on scene and the fire was under control. Five people were transported to local hospitals for injuries, but no update on their conditions was available.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area as they make sure the fire is fully extinguished.

The Hotel Crittenden is described on its website as "a Historic Hotel in downtown Coudersport. Centrally located with a Taproom and Restaurant on premises."