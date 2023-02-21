Watch Now
Over 100 arrests made across the state for using fake licenses to obtain NYS licenses

NYS DMV
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 14:17:51-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the arrest of 102 people on charges of using a fraudulent Puerto Rico license or driver abstract to try to obtain a New York State Driver's license.

The DMV said the arrests are part of a months-long, statewide investigation. 94 face felony charges and eight face misdemeanors. Of the 102 arrests, 23 of those arrests were in Western New York.

You can find a breakdown of the arrests below:

RegionFelony ArrestsMisd. ArrestsTotal
Western New York15823
Finger Lakes50050
Central New York404
Mohawk Valley11011
Capital Region11011
Mid-Hudson303
Total948102
“We at DMV take our role to protect New Yorkers very seriously, and these arrests should put fraudsters on notice. By presenting false documents to DMV to bypass required tests these fraudsters could have posed a traffic safety risk to the motoring public but thanks to the diligent work of our investigators, they have been stopped.”
- DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

The DMV says in most cases the individuals allegedly used their true identity on the false documents to bypass knowledge and skills testing and many of them previously failed those tests.

