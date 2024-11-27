Over 100 3D printed weapons seized, Genesee County man facing over 1,000 charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County man is facing over 1,000 charges after over 100 3D-printed weapons were recovered following a joint investigation.

New York State police said 35-year-old Peter S. Celentano was arrested on Tuesday after a joint investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit.

According to police, the items were located when search warrants were executed at several locations in Genesee and Orleans County on September 29.

In connection to items seized in the Town of Yates, Celentano faces the following charges:



First-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses 10 or more firearms

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a large capacity ammo feeding device (517 counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a firearm silencer

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a ghost gun (26 counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a ghost gun (2 counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses an unfinished frame (114 counts)

In connection to items seized in the Town of Shelby, Celentano faces the following charges:



Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a large capacity ammo feeding device (191 counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a firearm silencer

Unlawful wearing of body armor

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses a ghost gun (77 counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon — Possesses an unfinished frame (85 counts)

Police said Celentano was also arraigned in October 2024 in the Western District of New York for possession of machine gun conversion devices and lower receivers containing automatic sear pin holes. Those items were also seized and Celentano has been held since the Federal arraignment. He was arraigned on the new charges at Orleans County Centralized arraignment and bail was set to 50k cash, 100k bond.