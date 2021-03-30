Over 1,000 pounds of marijuana discovered inside paper towel shipment at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced over 1,000 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside a paper towel shipment at the Peace Bridge.

Officials say on March 26 CBP officers at the Peace Bridge selected a commercial shipment manifested as “paper towels and dishwasher detergent” for additional examination. A K9 search produced an alert on the pallets and a physical search revealed the vacuum-sealed packages which were found to be marijuana.

CBP says a total of 1,227 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $2.4 million was seized.

“Nefarious actors go to great lengths to smuggle illegal contraband into the United States,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “The dedicated and hardworking staff at the Port of Buffalo continue to successfully use their training and expertise to protect our great Nation."