Outpouring donations continue for family that lost five children in a devastating fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Liggans family who lost five children in a tragic fire on Dartmouth Ave continue to receive an outpouring of community support.

Fidelis Care, a health insurance company, is among those from the private sector making a donation.

“We just want to give the family a hand as they work to rebuild. We don’t want any family to have to go through this alone,” says Jennifer Lyons, a director of marketing at Fidelis. “We just want them to feel the love and support that’s out there in the community.”

Pastor Duane Price of the Cornerstone Church Ministries tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s in close contact with the family as they continue to grieve.

He says the 63-year-old grandmother, Lisa Liggans, remains at ECMC.

“They gave me a report and I haven’t seen here in a few weeks, but the family told me that the grandmother is becoming aware,” says Pastor Price. “They still haven’t given her all the news yet, but she’s getting better.”

Pastor Price says he sees the endless outpouring of support from the community.

A gofundme has now surpassed $200,000.

He says he now has a better understanding of what “Buffalo Strong” is all about.

“Now I know that Buffalo Strong is real. Buffalo being the city of good neighbors is real. I know that for myself is no longer just a saying,” he says. “So we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Cornerstone Church Ministries, Clarence, the Liggans we all say thank you.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Liggans family Pastor Duane Price can be reached at 716-806-6676.