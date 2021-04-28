Outer Harbor Drive-In Concert Series set to kick off June 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Group and MNM Presents announced the Outer Harbor Drive-In Concert Series will take place this summer on Buffalo’s waterfront at 325 Fuhrmann Boulevard and is set to kick off June 11.

Organizers say ticketing and social distancing measures will be in place to allow the audience to enjoy live music in a safe and friendly environment.

"We are beyond excited to finally bring live music back to the City of Buffalo. We've worked hard to be able to do this in a big way, while still keeping everyone safe. Expect massive production, beautiful sunsets, and an incredible experience for the fans,” said promoter Mike Marshall.

The first concert of the series is set for June 11, Sunsquabi and Too Many Zooz will co-headline with support from Buffalo's own Witty Tarbox. Presale tickets will go on sale April 29 at 10:00 a.m. and tickets will go on sale to the general public April 30 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available here and here.

There will be four tiers of tickets:

Front row - $235

Second row - $200

Third and fourth row - $180

All other rows - $165

"Each ticket is good for one (1) vehicle with a maximum of five (5) legally seated persons per vehicle. XL Vehicles passes for vehicles holding up to eight (8) persons may be purchased for an additional $50. Buses, campers, travel trailers, RVs and any other oversized vehicles over 80 inches high are strictly prohibited as they may obstruct views of other guests," a release says.

Organizers say the parking spaces will be socially distanced with space in front of each vehicle to watch the show. The following guidelines will be in place:

Guests from vehicles may not mingle with guests from other vehicles.

Guests must wear a face covering at all times while outside their vehicle, only removing it to consume food and beverage within their designated space.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, as well as their own food and drink, as none will be sold on site.

Grills, weapons, illegal substances, or glass bottles are not permitted.

This show is all ages, but any person under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“The Buffalo Waterfront Group is excited for the opportunity to work with Mike and the team at MNM Presents to bring live music back to the waterfront this summer in a unique format that is both fun and safe for our guests,” said Brad Menza, Buffalo Waterfront’s Director of Events.