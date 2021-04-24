Outdoor produce market opens up in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over in Lackawanna, Michael Barnes is celebrating the grand opening of his business “Yard Sale Produce.”

“We started Yard Sale Produce under the concept of bringing nutritional foods back to our communities,” Barnes said.

The produce market place is in the center of a Lackawanna neighborhood considered to be a food desert. With Barnes' new business, he’s hoping to fill that need.

“If you look around there are houses in this neighborhood. They can walk right out of their house and shop right in front of where they live,"business development director Pamela James said.

The market offers items like potatoes, kale and tomatoes for at most $3.

“Everything is grown here and we can bring it to the market below market price. So it's really not costing us much but labor,” Barnes said.

Yard Sale Produce is located at 152 Wilson Street and will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4p.m..